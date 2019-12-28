Sign up
Photo 407
Christmas Time
A few days late but we hope you all had a wonderful, happy day. No snow where we live ⛄️
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
Update: Coming soon Update: When I started this project I had no idea what a life changing experience it was going to be. I have...
407
photos
79
followers
89
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
24th December 2019 7:12pm
Tags
time
,
christmas
,
hot
,
summer
,
zambia
