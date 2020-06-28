Learning from the wild

Zambia offers wonderful escapes to the bush. It is home to some incredible game parks but sadly with the world in lock down, tourism in these parks is suffering greatly. The most stunning lodges are sitting empty. Employees have been sent home for the season. Only the poachers are enjoying the current situation. It is all very sad.



Zambia reacted very quickly to the pandemic. Schools shut mid March along with restaurants, bars, hairdressers and so on. Hand washing was set up in every doorway. Face masks became compulsory. Temperatures were taken before being allowed to enter anywhere. Even car door handles were wiped down and if you arrived from anywhere outside your regular bubble, a two week quarantine was imposed.



With all these empty lodges - we as local Zambians are allowed to go and stay at very affordable rates. This photo is taken in the Kafue National Park, our largest game park. We had a wonderful few days at Mukambi Safari Lodge. The game guides were brilliant with the kids, taking them on special game drives tailored for them. This is what is happening here. Note how everyone is so attentive apart from Anna whose having a little gossip with her twin.



