Giant Kingfisher

I cannot believe it is July already - thank you so much for my wonderful, warm welcome back. The 365 community is as special as ever.



This giant kingfisher thinks his arch enemy lurks behind the window glass of our bedroom. Every morning he flies at considerable speed into the glass, attacking his reflection. He is a wonderful alarm clock but I do worry about him injuring himself. I get up and chase him away and the next day, just like in Groundhog Day, it happens all over again. He is strikingly handsome, even if he is a nut job. Any thoughts from clever birders as to how I can chase him away?