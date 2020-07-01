Previous
Next
Giant Kingfisher by zambianlass
Photo 411

Giant Kingfisher

I cannot believe it is July already - thank you so much for my wonderful, warm welcome back. The 365 community is as special as ever.

This giant kingfisher thinks his arch enemy lurks behind the window glass of our bedroom. Every morning he flies at considerable speed into the glass, attacking his reflection. He is a wonderful alarm clock but I do worry about him injuring himself. I get up and chase him away and the next day, just like in Groundhog Day, it happens all over again. He is strikingly handsome, even if he is a nut job. Any thoughts from clever birders as to how I can chase him away?
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
📸. 365Project Popular Page Photos by 📷. 🌍 {Update 2020}: 6 years later and now a mum of 4 I thank this...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise