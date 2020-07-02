Sign up
The naughtiest of them all
Meet Mr Baboon... highly entertaining to watch but not the greatest neighbour. These naughty creatures are the number one garden raider, along with their cousins the vervet monkey. They love the veggie patch in particular!
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
📸. 365Project Popular Page Photos by 📷. 🌍 {Update 2020}: 6 years later and now a mum of 4 I thank this...
Tags
monkey
,
baboon
,
zambia
