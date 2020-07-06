Previous
Next
Chilly Morning by zambianlass
Photo 416

Chilly Morning

No one ever believes me when I say it gets cold in Zambia. It’s our winter here now and the nights regularly bring frost. I do love this time of year before the summer heat arrives!
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise