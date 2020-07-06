Sign up
Photo 416
Chilly Morning
No one ever believes me when I say it gets cold in Zambia. It’s our winter here now and the nights regularly bring frost. I do love this time of year before the summer heat arrives!
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
5
5
365
iPhone SE (1st generation)
6th July 2020 7:01am
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
frost
,
zambia
