Photo 417
Misty Reflections
The clouds hung low this morning. They are hiding a big lake. Soon the sun will be up and burn this off. No one is up yet, even the birds are slow this morning. It has been another cold night.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
6th July 2020 7:01am
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
cloud
,
lake
,
mist
