Misty Reflections by zambianlass
Photo 417

Misty Reflections

The clouds hung low this morning. They are hiding a big lake. Soon the sun will be up and burn this off. No one is up yet, even the birds are slow this morning. It has been another cold night.
7th July 2020

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
