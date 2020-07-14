Flashback

This is a flashback to the last holiday we were so lucky to squeeze in, before the world turned upside down.



We were sitting in Mauritius in January when I said to Paolo - there is a funny flu starting in China... little did we know what it would become.



This was the day before we left this idyllic island. A tropical cyclone was expected in the next 48 hours which explains the stormy clouds. The wind had not arrived. I was still able to do some yoga by the pool.



I wonder when we will all be able to travel again...?



