Previous
Next
Flashback by zambianlass
Photo 424

Flashback

This is a flashback to the last holiday we were so lucky to squeeze in, before the world turned upside down.

We were sitting in Mauritius in January when I said to Paolo - there is a funny flu starting in China... little did we know what it would become.

This was the day before we left this idyllic island. A tropical cyclone was expected in the next 48 hours which explains the stormy clouds. The wind had not arrived. I was still able to do some yoga by the pool.

I wonder when we will all be able to travel again...?

Thank you all for your special comments and favs this week. You are all so wonderfully encouraging.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley B
Good heavens, is that you ? I have never,ever been that supple !
July 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Cool photo with neat pool reflections
July 15th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks an idyllic place. Impressive gymnastics!
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise