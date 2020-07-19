Sign up
Photo 429
Farm Road
I live on a farm. All of the roads are dirt. If you continue down this track you will find yourself in a plantation of guavas and mangos. It is the dry season now. It won't rain until October so everywhere is starting to look quite brown.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
19th July 2020 4:12pm
road
life
dirt
track
farm
zambia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the leading lines created by the dirt road , Beautiful blue sky - great composition !
July 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Dirt roads are the best! FAV! May I pin it?
July 22nd, 2020
