Farm Road by zambianlass
Farm Road

I live on a farm. All of the roads are dirt. If you continue down this track you will find yourself in a plantation of guavas and mangos. It is the dry season now. It won't rain until October so everywhere is starting to look quite brown.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the leading lines created by the dirt road , Beautiful blue sky - great composition !
July 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Dirt roads are the best! FAV! May I pin it?
July 22nd, 2020  
