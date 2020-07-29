Previous
My Crazy Little World by zambianlass
Photo 439

My Crazy Little World

This is my life at the moment - these 4 run my days. It is the reason why my comments are usually short and irregular. It is why my photos are often put up late. It is the reason why I still have not set the next Minimal Challenge which I was blown away to win!! Thank you!

{ https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43868/colorful-minimal-winner}

I know you understand but I just wanted you to meet us all... this was taken by my husband as we rushed to board our flight to Mauritius in January. He is so good at making us stop for photos. I always feel embarrassed (we held up boarding for this) but he is right to capture moments. Leo in my arms is feeling as apprehensive as me about flying with four kids under 7. Davey on the left and Luca on the right, are thrilled at the thought of binge watching tv for the next 7 hours, and Anna with her big brother beside her, is ready for anything.

I am off to set the minimal challenge now - watch this space ;-)
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project.
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boo ace
a wonderful capture...I am the one who embraces this family as I am always capturing moments...should start taking just brain shots...lol Lovely family you have
July 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
How wonderful to meet you and your gorgeous kids, time with them is so precious.
July 30th, 2020  
Leslie ace
What an amazing capture he got. Make sure he gets in a picture or two 😊. You sure have your hands full.
July 30th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
wonderful to meet you all
July 30th, 2020  
ZambianLass ace
@lesip I will introduce you to him soon - it is his birthday coming up :-)
July 30th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Aww, great family shot.
July 30th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful family
July 30th, 2020  
