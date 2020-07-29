My Crazy Little World

This is my life at the moment - these 4 run my days. It is the reason why my comments are usually short and irregular. It is why my photos are often put up late. It is the reason why I still have not set the next Minimal Challenge which I was blown away to win!! Thank you!I know you understand but I just wanted you to meet us all... this was taken by my husband as we rushed to board our flight to Mauritius in January. He is so good at making us stop for photos. I always feel embarrassed (we held up boarding for this) but he is right to capture moments. Leo in my arms is feeling as apprehensive as me about flying with four kids under 7. Davey on the left and Luca on the right, are thrilled at the thought of binge watching tv for the next 7 hours, and Anna with her big brother beside her, is ready for anything.I am off to set the minimal challenge now - watch this space ;-)