A Pretty Road

I love nature. It gives me such energy. One of the things I love about Zambia is the trees. Sadly deforestation rates here are one of the highest in the world.



This is a road on a neighbours farm. I love how the light and dust show off the beautiful bush.



Today is my Paolo's birthday. He is such a wonderful husband and father. This weekend is all about him.



Enjoy your weekends.



See you soon