Photo 442
A Pretty Road
I love nature. It gives me such energy. One of the things I love about Zambia is the trees. Sadly deforestation rates here are one of the highest in the world.
This is a road on a neighbours farm. I love how the light and dust show off the beautiful bush.
Today is my Paolo's birthday. He is such a wonderful husband and father. This weekend is all about him.
Enjoy your weekends.
See you soon
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
light
sun
dust
bush
zambia
Joan Robillard
ace
Enjoy your weekend and the beautiful nature.
August 1st, 2020
