A Pretty Road by zambianlass
Photo 442

A Pretty Road

I love nature. It gives me such energy. One of the things I love about Zambia is the trees. Sadly deforestation rates here are one of the highest in the world.

This is a road on a neighbours farm. I love how the light and dust show off the beautiful bush.

Today is my Paolo's birthday. He is such a wonderful husband and father. This weekend is all about him.

Enjoy your weekends.

See you soon
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Joan Robillard ace
Enjoy your weekend and the beautiful nature.
August 1st, 2020  
