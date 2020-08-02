Sign up
Photo 443
Little Explorers
The kids have the most amazing playground here. They are outside from sunrise to sunset. They are intent on catching something today... but really just love the water. Any excuse to go for a swim... and the days are warming up...
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
3
0
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
443
photos
158
followers
229
following
121% complete
View this month »
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd August 2020 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
outside
,
water
,
landscape
,
play
,
farm
,
countryside
Allison Williams
ace
Lucky kids!
August 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
How wonderful - capturing childhood fun!
August 3rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
What a great place to go for a swim.
August 3rd, 2020
