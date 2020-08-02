Previous
Little Explorers by zambianlass
Photo 443

Little Explorers

The kids have the most amazing playground here. They are outside from sunrise to sunset. They are intent on catching something today... but really just love the water. Any excuse to go for a swim... and the days are warming up...
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Allison Williams

Lucky kids!
Lucky kids!
August 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
How wonderful - capturing childhood fun!
August 3rd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
What a great place to go for a swim.
August 3rd, 2020  
