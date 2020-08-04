Previous
Kaleidoscope of Colours by zambianlass
Kaleidoscope of Colours

Hello the Zambezi River. This great expanse of water is the fourth largest river in Africa.

By far the most notable feature of the Zambezi River is the mighty Victoria Falls – one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and World Heritage Site.

I hope you are all having a good week
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what superb colours! I somehow missed you before, but am so glad I saw you through a comment on my bird of paradise and found the photos you are bringing here. I'm going to follow your project, his is awesome 😊 nice to meet you!
August 4th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Wow, what amazing colours! fav
August 4th, 2020  
