Flower Power

I found this pretty flower in my sisters garden. She shares it with a troop of very naughty vervet monkeys who are intent on destroying everything, but they don't seem to like the colourful flowers, especially when her vegetable garden is so fully of delicious treats.



Excuse the wacky edit - I was just playing with some techniques



Thank you to all of you for your very special comments. I was so thrilled to have two photos in the Top Twenty in the last two weeks. Thank you. It has been a long time since I was featured on that special list. It is good to be back.