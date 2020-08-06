Previous
Next
Flower Power by zambianlass
Photo 447

Flower Power

I found this pretty flower in my sisters garden. She shares it with a troop of very naughty vervet monkeys who are intent on destroying everything, but they don't seem to like the colourful flowers, especially when her vegetable garden is so fully of delicious treats.

Excuse the wacky edit - I was just playing with some techniques

Thank you to all of you for your very special comments. I was so thrilled to have two photos in the Top Twenty in the last two weeks. Thank you. It has been a long time since I was featured on that special list. It is good to be back.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
very cool effect
August 7th, 2020  
Santina ace
great photo, I like the processing you made, very creative
August 7th, 2020  
KV ace
Nice post processing.
August 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise