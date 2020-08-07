Previous
Magical Moment by zambianlass
Magical Moment

I have looked at the long term weather forecast and I think this is out last week of cool weather.

The trees can already feel the change. They are bursting out their new leaves and soon I will complaining to you all, that the only pleasant place to be is in the aircon.
ZambianLass

Clare Gadsby ace
oh my goodness. spectacular! sorry to hear you're in for some of the warm stuff
August 10th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene, love the colours and lighting. We are having an exceptionally hot spell in the UK.
August 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful scene .
August 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic light!
August 10th, 2020  
