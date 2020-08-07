Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 448
Magical Moment
I have looked at the long term weather forecast and I think this is out last week of cool weather.
The trees can already feel the change. They are bursting out their new leaves and soon I will complaining to you all, that the only pleasant place to be is in the aircon.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
4
2
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Tags
morning
,
pretty
,
landscape
,
mist
,
zambia
Clare Gadsby
ace
oh my goodness. spectacular! sorry to hear you're in for some of the warm stuff
August 10th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scene, love the colours and lighting. We are having an exceptionally hot spell in the UK.
August 10th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful scene .
August 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic light!
August 10th, 2020
