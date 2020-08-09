Sign up
Photo 450
Light Rays
A solitary tree dancing in the morning light.
I am very behind in catching up with all your adventures. I haven't been feeling great for the last week. I am on antibiotics now and am sure I will be back to my normal energetic self very soon.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Tags
light
,
water
,
sun
,
morning
,
rays
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how beautiful - stay safe
August 11th, 2020
