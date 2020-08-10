Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 451
Zambia's National Bird
Zambia's National bird is the African Fish Eagle. They can be spotted perched high up on branches above rivers, lakes and swamps.
They really are the most stunning birds with such an evocative call.
I really am not very good at bird photos - something to work on for sure!
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
453
photos
178
followers
244
following
124% complete
View this month »
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th August 2020 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
eagle
,
zambia
Jean
ace
So majestic!
August 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close