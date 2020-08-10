Previous
Zambia's National Bird by zambianlass
Photo 451

Zambia's National Bird

Zambia's National bird is the African Fish Eagle. They can be spotted perched high up on branches above rivers, lakes and swamps.

They really are the most stunning birds with such an evocative call.

I really am not very good at bird photos - something to work on for sure!
ZambianLass

Photo Details

Jean ace
So majestic!
August 12th, 2020  
