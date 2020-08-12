Previous
by zambianlass
I always tell my children that we are so lucky to live in this wonderful sunny land, as I know we all take the guaranteed daily sunshine that we get, for granted. And every night as the sun goes to bed, we get a beautiful sky like this.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
Clare Gadsby ace
fantastic!
Jean ace
Stunning!
