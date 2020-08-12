by zambianlass

Sign up
Photo 453
I always tell my children that we are so lucky to live in this wonderful sunny land, as I know we all take the guaranteed daily sunshine that we get, for granted. And every night as the sun goes to bed, we get a beautiful sky like this.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
2
2
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
12th August 2020 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
sunset
,
water
,
landscape
,
rural
,
farm
,
zambia
Clare Gadsby
ace
fantastic!
August 12th, 2020
Jean
ace
Stunning!
August 12th, 2020
