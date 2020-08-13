Sign up
Photo 454
The Twins Other Mumma
We had the most special day today. Matilda came to see us. I adore this lady.
She worked for us for 4 years and she helped me through the first year of twinning. I actually don't think I would have survived were it not for Tilda and her wonderful warmth and calmness.
Leo and Anna are as much her babies as they are mine. If her husband hadn't bought a farm so far away from us, I know she would still be here, helping me with our tribe of children.
She left about 18 months ago and we all miss her so much. Luckily she still comes to visit, like she did today...
We spent the day catching up and playing and best of all, laughing.
(Leo is really anti the camera at the moment - he gets all serious when he sees it but honestly he was so happy to see his TIlda).
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Tags
special
,
people
,
twins
,
moments
Jacqueline
ace
What a lovely portrait!
August 13th, 2020
ZambianLass
ace
@jacqbb
a special lady to us :-)
August 13th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Aww how adorable! 😍
August 13th, 2020
Newbank Lass
ace
Precious lady it sounds like
August 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet shot
August 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
Love this, such a wonderful shot!
August 13th, 2020
julia
ace
Lovely portrait.. you can see the connection between all 3.. she must of been a God Send to you over that busy time.
August 13th, 2020
Monica
Lovely photo, and it's great you manage to maintain the relationship
August 13th, 2020
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful portrait!
August 13th, 2020
Taffy
ace
The warmth comes through strongly in the scene. Can't believe how big the twins are!
August 13th, 2020
