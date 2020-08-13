The Twins Other Mumma

We had the most special day today. Matilda came to see us. I adore this lady.



She worked for us for 4 years and she helped me through the first year of twinning. I actually don't think I would have survived were it not for Tilda and her wonderful warmth and calmness.



Leo and Anna are as much her babies as they are mine. If her husband hadn't bought a farm so far away from us, I know she would still be here, helping me with our tribe of children.



She left about 18 months ago and we all miss her so much. Luckily she still comes to visit, like she did today...



We spent the day catching up and playing and best of all, laughing.



(Leo is really anti the camera at the moment - he gets all serious when he sees it but honestly he was so happy to see his TIlda).