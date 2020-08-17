Previous
Bush Walk by zambianlass
Photo 458

Bush Walk

We get bad bush fires so to protect the farm we burn fire breaks.

My husband and eldest son are checking out the area most recently burnt.

They are walking into the sun. It was a very bright afternoon but I love the new colourful leaves coming through on the trees.

I am falling behind as we are away in North Western Zambia with intermittent WiFi / cell signal.

Thanks for all your lovely comments. I’ll reply to you all when I can.
