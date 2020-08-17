Sign up
Photo 458
Bush Walk
We get bad bush fires so to protect the farm we burn fire breaks.
My husband and eldest son are checking out the area most recently burnt.
They are walking into the sun. It was a very bright afternoon but I love the new colourful leaves coming through on the trees.
I am falling behind as we are away in North Western Zambia with intermittent WiFi / cell signal.
Thanks for all your lovely comments. I’ll reply to you all when I can.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
