Ginger Bush by zambianlass
Photo 460

Ginger Bush

This purple shrub is native to tropical and Southern Africa. It is in full bloom at the moment and the bees just love it. I call it Wild Ginger, but officially it is known as Lamiaceae
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful colours and layers of focus.
August 29th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
utterly gorgeous!
August 29th, 2020  
