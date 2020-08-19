Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 460
Ginger Bush
This purple shrub is native to tropical and Southern Africa. It is in full bloom at the moment and the bees just love it. I call it Wild Ginger, but officially it is known as Lamiaceae
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
464
photos
181
followers
247
following
127% complete
View this month »
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
19th August 2020 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
native
,
ginger
,
shrub
,
wild
,
zambia
,
lamiaceae
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful colours and layers of focus.
August 29th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
utterly gorgeous!
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close