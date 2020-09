This Leopard Orchid (Ansellia africana) is an epiphytic orchid with roots anchored on the branch of a tree, often in full sunlight. Fragrant yellow flowers, sometimes spotted brown, appear in August to September.The Leopard Orchid is used as a love charm and as an antidote for bad dreams and at homesteads to ward off lightning. It is also much in demand as a specimen plant in gardens.(Text from: http://www.krugerpark.co.za/africa_leopard_orchid.html)