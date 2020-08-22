Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 463
Wild Goose
A wonderful, albeit noisy alarm clock most mornings... this goose has a big family and they all sing together. It is quite a choir.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
22nd August 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
wild
goose
zambia
Margo
Nice shot
September 2nd, 2020
