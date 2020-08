Hide and Seek

I am still here! We have been in the bush with no phone /internet - absolute bliss - but not good for an internet based photo project. I am behind on my photos / comments / even the minimalist competition I am supposed to be in charge of!! Sorry 365'ers... (I have lots to share with you though).



This buffalo was one we spotted on a game drive. I love how he kept hiding his face behind the tiniest leaves (thinking it would hide him from me). Isn't he a beauty?