Photo 465
Pretty Pink Blooms
A fire went through here a month ago and yet colour is everywhere. These pretty pink blooms have appeared overnight. Spring is everywhere.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
7
1
365
iPhone SE (1st generation)
24th August 2020 7:20am
flower
,
pink
,
spring
,
zambia
Sally Ings
ace
So pretty. Nature really is amazing. What a beautiful way to recover from the devastation of fire
September 2nd, 2020
