My Green Space

I am rather obsessed with exercise... being a mum of four I suppose it is my excuse to find some time for me. Whenever I go away my yoga mat and trainers are always part of my luggage but while we were in the bush I only managed one run. I was nervous of the old buffalo that lived outside our cottage and the flock of ostrich that seemed to pop out of everywhere! So while I loved being away, it was great to come home and run to my favourite green space.