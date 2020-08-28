Previous
The Dry Season by zambianlass
The Dry Season

We have been home two days after a lovely break away in North Western Zambia (550km drive from where we live.)

I am trying to catch up on my photo uploads. The temperatures are really starting to go up and everywhere is suddenly looking so dry!

I love and hate this time of year. There is so much beauty if you look for it but everything also looks tired.

This is the cattle coming home. A fire went through two weeks ago so it looks more arid than usual but the dust hangs in the air. You will hear me complain many times over the next two months while we wait for the rain to arrive, that it is too hot and too dusty!!
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Clare Gadsby ace
wow. that sure does look hot. and dusty. and dry. good luck coping with the high temperatures :)
August 28th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
This photo expresses your title and words very well
August 28th, 2020  
