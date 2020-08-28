The Dry Season

We have been home two days after a lovely break away in North Western Zambia (550km drive from where we live.)



I am trying to catch up on my photo uploads. The temperatures are really starting to go up and everywhere is suddenly looking so dry!



I love and hate this time of year. There is so much beauty if you look for it but everything also looks tired.



This is the cattle coming home. A fire went through two weeks ago so it looks more arid than usual but the dust hangs in the air. You will hear me complain many times over the next two months while we wait for the rain to arrive, that it is too hot and too dusty!!