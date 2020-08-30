Sign up
Photo 471
The View from My Window
Waking up to this really starts your day off beautifully.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
2
2
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
471
photos
181
followers
247
following
129% complete
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Photo Details
2
2
2
2
2
2
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
30th August 2020 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
water
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
zambia
Beau
ace
Beautiful color
September 2nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous! I can sit here drinking my coffee and enjoy your view! FAV and pinning! =)
September 2nd, 2020
