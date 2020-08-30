Previous
Next
The View from My Window by zambianlass
Photo 471

The View from My Window

Waking up to this really starts your day off beautifully.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beau ace
Beautiful color
September 2nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous! I can sit here drinking my coffee and enjoy your view! FAV and pinning! =)
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise