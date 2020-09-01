Sign up
Photo 473
Come Sit
My favourite time of day in Zambia... as the sun goes to bed, the heat dissipates. The high temperates of the day are replaced with a pleasant cool breeze.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
483
photos
186
followers
253
following
132% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
1st September 2020 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
zambia
Maggiemae
ace
You have created such a gentle and warm atmosphere. It is coming out of winter here with you but from your words, it is still hot!
September 14th, 2020
