Come Sit by zambianlass
Photo 473

Come Sit

My favourite time of day in Zambia... as the sun goes to bed, the heat dissipates. The high temperates of the day are replaced with a pleasant cool breeze.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

ZambianLass

🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Maggiemae ace
You have created such a gentle and warm atmosphere. It is coming out of winter here with you but from your words, it is still hot!
September 14th, 2020  
