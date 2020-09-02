Previous
Climbing Rose by zambianlass
Climbing Rose

I love this pretty rose... it is a climber and will take over if you let it, but it produces such pretty pink flowers
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

ZambianLass

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 3rd, 2020  
Kazzy ace
Lovely shot.
September 3rd, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Most definitely a pretty pink.
September 3rd, 2020  
