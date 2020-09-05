Sign up
Photo 476
Cuddles in Black and White
These two young Zebra are having a moment. I love how the one is resting her head on his friends back. I can watch these black and white creatures for hours. They fascinate me.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
black
white
nature
wildlife
animal
zebra
zambia
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely capture of these two.
September 6th, 2020
