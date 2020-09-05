Previous
Cuddles in Black and White by zambianlass
Photo 476

Cuddles in Black and White

These two young Zebra are having a moment. I love how the one is resting her head on his friends back. I can watch these black and white creatures for hours. They fascinate me.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

ZambianLass

zambianlass
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture of these two.
September 6th, 2020  
