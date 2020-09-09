Sign up
Photo 478
Nature's Spectacular
I am so blessed to live in this incredible country.
If I stand on our veranda and look across the garden, this is the view I see. The trees are still putting on their magical show - new leaves are everywhere. It is breathtakingly beautiful.
We had a huge fire sweep through this valley yesterday. I was feeling so sad that all these beautiful trees would be burnt, but somehow, the fire didn't reach them, so their beauty remains untouched.
You can still see the smoke from the fire, I can smell it in the air.
Thanks for your amazing response to the Zebra.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
478
photos
185
followers
252
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
9th September 2020 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
morning
,
spring
,
dawn
,
colour
Margo
ace
How Blessed are you!! Magnificent view
September 9th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Oh wow! This is so beautiful big Fav
September 9th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. Love the colours and mist.
September 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a wonderful view. Glad the bushfire didn't do damage here. We are just coming into our bushfire season and we don't want a repeat of last summer.
September 9th, 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
We get a lot of mist but no colours like that. Terrific.
September 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
