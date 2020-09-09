Nature's Spectacular

I am so blessed to live in this incredible country.



If I stand on our veranda and look across the garden, this is the view I see. The trees are still putting on their magical show - new leaves are everywhere. It is breathtakingly beautiful.



We had a huge fire sweep through this valley yesterday. I was feeling so sad that all these beautiful trees would be burnt, but somehow, the fire didn't reach them, so their beauty remains untouched.



You can still see the smoke from the fire, I can smell it in the air.



Thanks for your amazing response to the Zebra.