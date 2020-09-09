Previous
Nature's Spectacular by zambianlass
Photo 478

Nature's Spectacular

I am so blessed to live in this incredible country.

If I stand on our veranda and look across the garden, this is the view I see. The trees are still putting on their magical show - new leaves are everywhere. It is breathtakingly beautiful.

We had a huge fire sweep through this valley yesterday. I was feeling so sad that all these beautiful trees would be burnt, but somehow, the fire didn't reach them, so their beauty remains untouched.

You can still see the smoke from the fire, I can smell it in the air.

Thanks for your amazing response to the Zebra.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

ZambianLass

Margo ace
How Blessed are you!! Magnificent view
September 9th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Oh wow! This is so beautiful big Fav
September 9th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow. Love the colours and mist.
September 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a wonderful view. Glad the bushfire didn't do damage here. We are just coming into our bushfire season and we don't want a repeat of last summer.
September 9th, 2020  
Richard Lewis ace
We get a lot of mist but no colours like that. Terrific.
September 9th, 2020  
