Photo 480
Nature's First Alert
A replete looking vulture having just gorged on a buffalo for lunch. Poaching is rife in Africa and these birds are the best warning system for alerting us to what is happening on the ground. Very special creatures.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project.
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
480
6
5
4
365
Canon EOS 550D
11th September 2020 6:16pm
Tags
nature
bird
vulture
zambia
kafue
Joan Robillard
ace
Death against a colorful background
September 13th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely light and color & nice simple background.
September 13th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful storytelling image, really. The varied sky tones are lovely.
September 13th, 2020
Mave
Vultures are natures cleaners. Good shot.
September 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Impressive bird, nice composition.
September 13th, 2020
