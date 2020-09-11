Previous
Nature's First Alert by zambianlass
Nature's First Alert

A replete looking vulture having just gorged on a buffalo for lunch. Poaching is rife in Africa and these birds are the best warning system for alerting us to what is happening on the ground. Very special creatures.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Joan Robillard ace
Death against a colorful background
September 13th, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely light and color & nice simple background.
September 13th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A beautiful storytelling image, really. The varied sky tones are lovely.
September 13th, 2020  
Mave
Vultures are natures cleaners. Good shot.
September 13th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Impressive bird, nice composition.
September 13th, 2020  
