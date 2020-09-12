Previous
Lucky Bean Tree

More colour is arriving in Zambia - the Lucky Bean Tree is in full bloom.

This is a small to medium sized tree, occurring in bush veld and often on warm north facing rocky ridges.

It is leafless for the 3 winter months and suddenly these flowers cover the tree's bare branches.

The flowers attract a plethora of different nectar eating birds and the seed pods split to expose “lucky beans” which are red and black, highly decorative but are reported to be poisonous.

(Information Source: Trees 4 Zambia)
ZambianLass

I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
