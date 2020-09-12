Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 482
Lucky Bean Tree
More colour is arriving in Zambia - the Lucky Bean Tree is in full bloom.
This is a small to medium sized tree, occurring in bush veld and often on warm north facing rocky ridges.
It is leafless for the 3 winter months and suddenly these flowers cover the tree's bare branches.
The flowers attract a plethora of different nectar eating birds and the seed pods split to expose “lucky beans” which are red and black, highly decorative but are reported to be poisonous.
(Information Source: Trees 4 Zambia)
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
12th September 2020 5:54pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
flower
,
bush
,
lucky
,
bean
,
zambia
