Lucky Bean Tree

More colour is arriving in Zambia - the Lucky Bean Tree is in full bloom.



This is a small to medium sized tree, occurring in bush veld and often on warm north facing rocky ridges.



It is leafless for the 3 winter months and suddenly these flowers cover the tree's bare branches.



The flowers attract a plethora of different nectar eating birds and the seed pods split to expose “lucky beans” which are red and black, highly decorative but are reported to be poisonous.



(Information Source: Trees 4 Zambia)