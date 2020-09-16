Previous
Master of disguise by zambianlass
Master of disguise

Isn't this guy fabulous dressed up in all his camo?

Thanks for understanding about my very intermittent posting!

I will let you know how my run goes Saturday - I know one thing for sure - it is going to be very hot!!
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Clare Gadsby ace
amaaaaaazing detail! good luck on saturday - yiiiikes hope it won't be too hot
September 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
What a colorful creature! Very cool find and capture. Stay as cool and you can and hydrate.
September 23rd, 2020  
