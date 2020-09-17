Previous
Carefree by zambianlass
Photo 489

Carefree

Took this of two of my boys and their cousins on the weekend before schools opened in Zambia. We have all been home since March together. It has been a very special time.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

ZambianLass

🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
