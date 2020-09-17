Sign up
Carefree
Took this of two of my boys and their cousins on the weekend before schools opened in Zambia. We have all been home since March together. It has been a very special time.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project.
Tags
life
,
kids
,
water
,
sun
,
happy
,
space
,
outdoors
,
play
,
living
,
freedom
