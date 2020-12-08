Previous
Next
Another type of Bat by zambianlass
Photo 535

Another type of Bat

This is not the fruit bat that filled the Kasanka sky. This is a much smaller variety. I found him sleeping away the day in a log pile house - I can't imagine sleeping upside all day long.
8th December 2020 8th Dec 20

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise