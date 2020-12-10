Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 537
Bats, Bats, Bats
Definitely too many to count
10th December 2020
10th Dec 20
2
0
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
543
photos
188
followers
252
following
148% complete
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
4th December 2020 7:30pm
Tags
bats
,
zambia
,
kasanka
Annie D
ace
Wow
I do love bats....we have a few visit....they can be noisy and messy though
December 16th, 2020
ZambianLass
ace
@annied
they really can be messy
December 16th, 2020
