Tortoise Family by zambianlass
Photo 539

Tortoise Family

Tortoises get eaten in Zambia 😢 so whenever we see them we rescue them from the road and bring them to live in our very big garden. These are our latest friends to join the tortoise tribe.
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

ZambianLass

