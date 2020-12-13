Previous
Bye Bye Bats by zambianlass
Bye Bye Bats

In mid December the fruit bats fly home... we won't see them again until October next year... travel safely little creatures :-) it was fun to meet you all
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

ZambianLass

🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
