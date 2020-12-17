Sign up
Photo 545
Water Play
Just taking a moment to enjoy some time on the water.
Thank you for all of you who looked through the massive photo upload I did yesterday.
I so appreciate that you always come comment on my photos even though I am so terrible at doing the same back... thank you so so much
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
7th December 2020 6:52pm
sunset
,
water
,
peace
,
lake
,
zambia
Dianne
This is lovely, as were all those images from yesterday. I loved the one with the kids rescuing the turtles.
December 17th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
A beauty!
December 17th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow! Exceptional, super fav
December 17th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 17th, 2020
