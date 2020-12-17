Previous
Water Play by zambianlass
Photo 545

Water Play

Just taking a moment to enjoy some time on the water.

Thank you for all of you who looked through the massive photo upload I did yesterday.

I so appreciate that you always come comment on my photos even though I am so terrible at doing the same back... thank you so so much
Photo Details

Dianne
This is lovely, as were all those images from yesterday. I loved the one with the kids rescuing the turtles.
December 17th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
A beauty!
December 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow! Exceptional, super fav
December 17th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 17th, 2020  
