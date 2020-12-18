Previous
Take Off by zambianlass
Photo 546

Take Off

This beautiful fish eagle took off as I drove under him. Look at his impressive wingspan. I love these birds.
18th December 2020

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
