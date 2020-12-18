Sign up
Photo 546
Take Off
This beautiful fish eagle took off as I drove under him. Look at his impressive wingspan. I love these birds.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
18th December 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
fish
,
eagle
,
zambia
