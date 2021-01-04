Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 550
My Friends
Fudgie our brown daschund featured in my project 8 years ago. Nutella her niece was born on Christmas eve a year ago. These two are besties and we run many kilometres together. They are the most reliable training buddies.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
550
photos
194
followers
256
following
150% complete
View this month »
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
4th January 2021 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sausage
,
daschund
,
zambia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close