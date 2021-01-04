Previous
My Friends by zambianlass
Photo 550

My Friends

Fudgie our brown daschund featured in my project 8 years ago. Nutella her niece was born on Christmas eve a year ago. These two are besties and we run many kilometres together. They are the most reliable training buddies.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project.
