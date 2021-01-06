Sign up
Photo 552
Mushroom Bounty
During the rains in Zambia, mushrooming can be fantastically rewarding.
Each night an incredible array of wild mushrooms, many of which are safe to eat, pop up. The children love nothing more than going out in the bush and collecting them for their breakfast.
These ones are everywhere at the moment...
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
2
1
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
552
photos
202
followers
259
following
151% complete
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
6th January 2021 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
wild
,
zambia
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot of breakfast ;)
January 7th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful shot!
January 7th, 2021
