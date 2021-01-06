Previous
Next
Mushroom Bounty by zambianlass
Photo 552

Mushroom Bounty

During the rains in Zambia, mushrooming can be fantastically rewarding.

Each night an incredible array of wild mushrooms, many of which are safe to eat, pop up. The children love nothing more than going out in the bush and collecting them for their breakfast.

These ones are everywhere at the moment...



6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great shot of breakfast ;)
January 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful shot!
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise