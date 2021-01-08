Engagements

I was asked to do some "arty" engagement photos for this sweet couple. Zambia really let me down on the light this time. It rained the entire day and the sun just never bothered to wake up, so we didn't have any kind of sunset. It was tough.



What would you do - would you add in a little golden light to some of their photos - or would you just leave them more true to the weather of the day?