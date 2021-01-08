Previous
Next
Engagements by zambianlass
Photo 554

Engagements

I was asked to do some "arty" engagement photos for this sweet couple. Zambia really let me down on the light this time. It rained the entire day and the sun just never bothered to wake up, so we didn't have any kind of sunset. It was tough.

What would you do - would you add in a little golden light to some of their photos - or would you just leave them more true to the weather of the day?
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

ZambianLass

ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Well they are still so beautiful & we get the soft light but I do miss that warmth that your photos normally have. Perhaps ask the young couple themselves. I wouldn’t have thought there was anything missing but perhaps the warm glow that’s the essence of Zambia should be helped this time. Perhaps try it & see! Stunning photo though, you did well!
January 11th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Definitely do what you did - the addition of the golden light! After all its supposed to convey emotion! fav
January 11th, 2021  
Dianne
I love this as it is. They will always say ‘remember how it rained....’ so I think it depicts the day nicely and is arty too.
January 11th, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
Personally I'd have a little play about with white balance to warm it up a bit. It's a lovely photo either way though.
January 11th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
I sense your frustration but nonetheless this is a beautiful shot. I am sure that the couple will be able to help with your decision.
When I married the rain was torrential. I have one of my favourite shots of us wearing wellies under an umbrella. It was a beautiful day regardless of the weather.
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise