Previous
Next
Photo 558
My little girl
This is Anna - the baby of the family. She has three older brothers but somehow is still determined that she will grow up to be a girlie girl. She loves to have her nails painted and goes everywhere with her handbag.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
1
0
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project.
562
photos
204
followers
259
following
153% complete
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
14th January 2021 7:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
girl
,
toddler
Lin
ace
Adorable!
January 21st, 2021
