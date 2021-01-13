Previous
My little girl by zambianlass
This is Anna - the baby of the family. She has three older brothers but somehow is still determined that she will grow up to be a girlie girl. She loves to have her nails painted and goes everywhere with her handbag.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia.
Photo Details

Lin ace
Adorable!
January 21st, 2021  
