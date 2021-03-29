Sign up
Photo 581
Next
Photo 581
Zambian Sky
Zambia always puts on a great show at the end of the day
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
3
4
ZambianLass
ace
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
581
photos
199
followers
251
following
159% complete
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th March 2021 6:22pm
Tags
sunset
,
zambia
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture...love the colors, reflections
March 29th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Wow this is awesome
March 29th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful colours, reflectIons and light
March 29th, 2021
