Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 602
Hot Springs
Kapishya Hot Springs are a hidden gem in the north of Zambia.
The quiet and restorative hot springs are really quite magical.
Situated on the Estate of Shiwa Ng’andu (The Africa House - you may have ready the book by Christina Lamb) and along the banks of the Mansa River, these springs are a paradise for adults and kids
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
🌍 {Update 2020}: I live on a beautiful farm in central Zambia. It is 7 years since I did a 365 project. Now as...
602
photos
186
followers
241
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th September 2021 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
springs
,
zambia
,
kapishya
Mave
Wow!
September 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close