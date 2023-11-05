Previous
Hope by zambianlass
Hope

Our little blind cat Tibi got hit by a motorbike today. He’s still alive thankfully but he’s very sore. I pray the morning brings good news.
ZambianLass

Carole Sandford ace
This is a fabulous image! So beautiful.
Hope your cat continues to be ok.
November 5th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely scene and composition.Hope your little cat will be okay.Fav😊
November 5th, 2023  
Brian
scenic. Nice photo.
November 5th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
Hope your cat gets better.
November 5th, 2023  
*lynn ace
LOVE this photo!
November 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful scene. It look’s idyllic Hoping that Tibi is ok.
November 5th, 2023  
