Previous
Next
lahko ti podarim samo ljubezen by zardz
Photo 1785

lahko ti podarim samo ljubezen

Magnifico's concert with J.! Sitting in the second to last row with a view to the whole concert hall.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise