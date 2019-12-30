Previous
day full of parsley by zardz
Photo 1790

day full of parsley

A customer ordered a delivery with no parsley and I wrote on her take away box 'extra parsley' for fun + my coworker added the hi hi inside .. we got a message from her later that she almost died laughing .. okay :D
30th December 2019

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
490% complete

